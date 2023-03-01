Pakistan Army, 1122, CDA, PIMS medical teams made nation proud: Gen Inam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik on Wednesday said the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams from Pakistan Army, 1122 USAR and Capital Development Authority (CDA) along with the medical team have made us proud as a nation after carrying out successful relief and rescue activities in earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The Chairman NDMA was addressing the special ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office to award appreciation certificates to the teams.

On instructions of the Prime Minister, the NDMA sent off three Search and Rescue teams from Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and CDA along with a medical team of PIMS to the Quake-Hit Turkiye and Syria, a news release said.

The Pakistan teams, during their stay in the countries hit by the deadly earthquake on February 6 performed a tremendous job.

The Pakistan teams were not only lauded in affected countries but also earned respect worldwide.

The members of the teams were awarded appreciation certificates by the PM and Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik.

On the occasion Chairman NDMA said, "It's a proud moment for all of us as a nation today as we are here to celebrate & commemorate 'Our Heroes Coming Home' from Quake-Hit Syria & Turkiye".

It was challenging but Alhamdolillah, NDMA from February 6 till date has managed to coordinate and mobilize relief assistance and would continue to do so under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, he added.

The NDMA chairman said, "we pay our gratitude to our teams, for their tireless efforts, extreme dedication to duty & commitment to rescue mission given by PM & for making Pakistan proud."He ended that the NDMA stood committed to meet any and every challenge that Pakistan faces.