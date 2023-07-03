ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan army were a strong defensive line in protecting the homeland against the enemy's evil designs.

The prime minister expressed these views after the six security personnel including Major Saqib Hussain were martyred in the Sherani and Kech districts of Balochistan.

PM Sharif said the nation held the sacrifice of the soldiers in high esteem, which was a guarantee of the peace and security of the country.

He expressed an undeterred resolve to eliminate the elements that wanted to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

He said the progress and development of Balochistan was a top priority for the government.