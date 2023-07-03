Open Menu

Pakistan Army A Strong Defence Line Against Enemy's Evil Designs: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan army a strong defence line against enemy's evil designs: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan army were a strong defensive line in protecting the homeland against the enemy's evil designs.

The prime minister expressed these views after the six security personnel including Major Saqib Hussain were martyred in the Sherani and Kech districts of Balochistan.

PM Sharif said the nation held the sacrifice of the soldiers in high esteem, which was a guarantee of the peace and security of the country.

He expressed an undeterred resolve to eliminate the elements that wanted to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

He said the progress and development of Balochistan was a top priority for the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Army Progress Government Top

Recent Stories

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

28 minutes ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

3 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

13 hours ago
UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

16 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

19 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

19 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

20 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

20 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan