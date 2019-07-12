Pakistan Army announced vacancy of Sanitary Worker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army Selection and Recruitment Center Pano Aqil has announced a vacancy of Sanitary Worker (BPS- 1).

According to a statement on Friday Candidates, who are interested can send their applications by July 25, said a handout.

The candidates can get information regarding the vacancy from Army selection and recruitment center Pano Aqil on phone number (071) 5805599-or mobile number 03033573741.