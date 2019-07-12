Pakistan Army Announced Vacancy Of Sanitary Worker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:01 PM
Pakistan Army Selection and Recruitment Center Pano Aqil has announced a vacancy of Sanitary Worker (BPS- 1)
According to a statement on Friday Candidates, who are interested can send their applications by July 25, said a handout.
The candidates can get information regarding the vacancy from Army selection and recruitment center Pano Aqil on phone number (071) 5805599-or mobile number 03033573741.