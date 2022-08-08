Pakistan Army appoints Lt Gen Faiz as Commander Bahawalpur Corps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army on Monday announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid as Commander Bahawalpur Corps who was earlier serving as Commander Peshawar Corps.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release also announced two new postings and appointments other than that of former Commander Peshawar Corps.

Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat was posted as Commander Peshawar Corps whereas Lieutenant General Khalid Zia was posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army.