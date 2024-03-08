Pakistan Army Arranges Four-day Tour For Seminary Students Of North Waziristan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Pakistan Army has arranged a four-day tour of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and historic places of Abbottabad and Peshawar for students studying in seminaries of North Waziristan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army has arranged a four-day tour of Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul and historic places of Abbottabad and Peshawar for students studying in seminaries of North Waziristan.
According to security sources, the seminary students of Tehsil Ghulam Khan and Miran Shah were taken for a visit to PMA Kakul and historic places of Peshawar and Abbottabad under “ Ilam tolo da para” (Education for everyone).
The students were taken to Islamia University, Peshawar Museum, Balahisar Fort, PMA Kakul, Frontier Force Regimental Center and Shimla Pahari.
The students were also informed about the history of historic places.
During visit of PMA, the students praised role of Pakistan Army for the country and sacrifices offered by them for sovereignty and defense of the motherland.
They also expressed gratitude to Pakistan Army for arranging the tour and reiterated vow to serve the country after completing their education.
The tour was being arranged to improve the personality of students and to give them orientation about rich history of the country.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes adm ..
DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues
Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Wo ..
MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member
8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inau ..
Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN
Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day
Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Day
DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vaccination drive
CCP allows merger in health insurance, health Takaful sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win3 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes administration committe ..3 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues3 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Women Day3 minutes ago
-
MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member3 minutes ago
-
8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report3 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inaugurates blood donati ..3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day6 minutes ago
-
Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Day6 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vaccination drive2 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari will be elected President with thumping majority: Afridi3 minutes ago
-
Japan awards MEXT research scholarships to Pakistani students20 minutes ago