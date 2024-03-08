Pakistan Army arranges four-day tour for seminary students of North Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army has arranged a four-day tour of Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul and historic places of Abbottabad and Peshawar for students studying in seminaries of North Waziristan.

According to security sources, the seminary students of Tehsil Ghulam Khan and Miran Shah were taken for a visit to PMA Kakul and historic places of Peshawar and Abbottabad under “ Ilam tolo da para” (Education for everyone).

The students were taken to Islamia University, Peshawar Museum, Balahisar Fort, PMA Kakul, Frontier Force Regimental Center and Shimla Pahari.

The students were also informed about the history of historic places.

During visit of PMA, the students praised role of Pakistan Army for the country and sacrifices offered by them for sovereignty and defense of the motherland.

They also expressed gratitude to Pakistan Army for arranging the tour and reiterated vow to serve the country after completing their education.

The tour was being arranged to improve the personality of students and to give them orientation about rich history of the country.

