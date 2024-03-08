Open Menu

Pakistan Army Arranges Four-day Tour For Seminary Students Of North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan Army arranges four-day tour for seminary students of North Waziristan

Pakistan Army has arranged a four-day tour of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and historic places of Abbottabad and Peshawar for students studying in seminaries of North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army has arranged a four-day tour of Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul and historic places of Abbottabad and Peshawar for students studying in seminaries of North Waziristan.

According to security sources, the seminary students of Tehsil Ghulam Khan and Miran Shah were taken for a visit to PMA Kakul and historic places of Peshawar and Abbottabad under “ Ilam tolo da para” (Education for everyone).

The students were taken to Islamia University, Peshawar Museum, Balahisar Fort, PMA Kakul, Frontier Force Regimental Center and Shimla Pahari.

The students were also informed about the history of historic places.

During visit of PMA, the students praised role of Pakistan Army for the country and sacrifices offered by them for sovereignty and defense of the motherland.

They also expressed gratitude to Pakistan Army for arranging the tour and reiterated vow to serve the country after completing their education.

The tour was being arranged to improve the personality of students and to give them orientation about rich history of the country.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar North Waziristan Army Education Abbottabad Visit Ilam

Recent Stories

PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's ..

PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes adm ..

3 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community rela ..

DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues

3 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching e ..

Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Wo ..

3 minutes ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate mem ..

MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member

3 minutes ago
 8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report

8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report

3 minutes ago
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Just ..

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inau ..

3 minutes ago
 Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN

Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day

6 minutes ago
 Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Da ..

Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Day

6 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vacc ..

DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vaccination drive

2 minutes ago
 CCP allows merger in health insurance, health Taka ..

CCP allows merger in health insurance, health Takaful sector

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan