Pakistan Army as National Army to leave no stone unturned for national security, development: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Sunday New Year's Eve vowed that Pakistan Army as a National Army will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development.

The Army Chief's message on the occasion of New Year shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reiterated the Armed Force's resolve of national service and protection despite all odds.

The Army Chief said, “Pakistan Army as a National Army will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. (Pakistan Army and the nation are one). No one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan”.

The Military's media wing said a challenging yet momentous year of 2023 was over.

Pakistan Armed Forces wish a happy new year to the proud and honourable people of Pakistan. The year 2024 is of immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally.

Pakistan Armed Forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities.

Undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, in line with the dreams of our forefathers and aspirations of the people of Pakistan. Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, Insha Allah (God Willing).

In line with the directive of the prime minister of Pakistan, it said, "We stand with and pray for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and hope that the New Year will bring relief in their sufferings from Tyrannical regimes."