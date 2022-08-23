Pakistan Army assisting civil administration in distribution of ration, relief goods in DG Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army helicopters are assisting civil administration in distribution of the relief goods for flood hit people in far flung areas of Dera Ghazi Khan district.

According to an ISPR release, Pak Army Aviation helicopters have flown four sorties for relief operations in most affected areas of DG Khan including Mubarki, Fazla Katch and Basti Buzdar. Tents and ration bags were also transported to flood victims.

Similarly, Pakistan Army troops are busy in rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Punjab simultaneously.

The Rescue and relief efforts are in progress in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Noshero Feroz and various other districts of Sindh.

Two Special Army helicopters were flown from Karachi to affected areas of Interior Sindh to speed up rescue and relief efforts. The troops are distributing ration bags and providing medical aid to the flood victims. Besides this, Army and FC Balochistan, jointly are assisting civil administration in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saif Ullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai and Noshki It further said that relief camps were established in Naseerabad, Duki and Lasbela areas. Army and FC medical camps are also serving the people. Apart from this, FC KP troops are facilitating the civil administration in flood rescue and relief operations in Chitral and some other areas.