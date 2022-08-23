UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Assisting Civil Administration In Distribution Of Ration, Relief Goods In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan Army assisting civil administration in distribution of ration, relief goods in DG Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army helicopters are assisting civil administration in distribution of the relief goods for flood hit people in far flung areas of Dera Ghazi Khan district.

According to an ISPR release, Pak Army Aviation helicopters have flown four sorties for relief operations in most affected areas of DG Khan including Mubarki, Fazla Katch and Basti Buzdar. Tents and ration bags were also transported to flood victims.

Similarly, Pakistan Army troops are busy in rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Punjab simultaneously.

The Rescue and relief efforts are in progress in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Noshero Feroz and various other districts of Sindh.

Two Special Army helicopters were flown from Karachi to affected areas of Interior Sindh to speed up rescue and relief efforts. The troops are distributing ration bags and providing medical aid to the flood victims. Besides this, Army and FC Balochistan, jointly are assisting civil administration in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saif Ullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai and Noshki It further said that relief camps were established in Naseerabad, Duki and Lasbela areas. Army and FC medical camps are also serving the people. Apart from this, FC KP troops are facilitating the civil administration in flood rescue and relief operations in Chitral and some other areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Flood ISPR Hyderabad Zhob Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Jamshoro Thatta Badin Sanghar Chitral Pishin Lasbela Loralai Ziarat From

Recent Stories

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: M ..

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

3 hours ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

3 hours ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.