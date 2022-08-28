UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Aviation Pilots Rescue Stranded Individual In Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army Aviation Pilots on Sunday in an extremely dangerous and challenging situation rescued a stranded individual surrounded in flood in Kohistan.

An emergency call was made by Kohistan administration for rescue, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release.

Responding immediately, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Mangla Division and Commander Mangla Brigade who were on flood assessment mission near Pattan diverted from original flight to save the precious life.

"Had they not reached on time the individual could have drowned in flood. The pilots made daring attempt, lower the helicopter and the officers and crew lifted the individual safely," the ISPR added.

Pakistan Army and Army Aviation keeping in with their traditions would not hesitate to save their brothers and sisters in line with the COAS vision that people of Pakistan were our priority and we would not rest until every single individual was reached and helped.

