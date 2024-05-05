Pakistan Army bids farewell to fallen soldier in Bahawalnagar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In a solemn ceremony, the Pakistan Army on Sunday paid tribute to Shaheed Sajjad, who lost his life in the tragic Chilas bus accident.

Senior officers and local residents gathered to offer funeral prayers, while soldiers saluted their fallen comrade.

Shaheed Sajjad was laid to rest with full military honours in his hometown of 6 Fordwah, Bahawalnagar district.

