Pakistan Army boosts girls' education in NW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) In a significant effort to promote girls' education, the Pakistan Army has taken comprehensive measures to ensure access to quality education for girls in North Waziristan.

The army has established girls' schools in close proximity to local communities, making education more accessible and convenient for girls, according to a ptv report on Friday.

Numerous schools have been made functional in the region, providing a conducive learning environment for girls.

Moreover, mobile infotainment and education schools are reaching out to remote areas, ensuring that no girl is left behind.

To equip women with modern skills, computer labs have been set up at Women's Degree College Miran Shah and Women's Vocational Training Center. This initiative aims to empower women with technological knowledge, enabling them to contribute to the region's development.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Army is supporting girls from North Waziristan to pursue higher education in top institutions across the country.