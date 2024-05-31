Pakistan Army Boosts Girls' Education In NW
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) In a significant effort to promote girls' education, the Pakistan Army has taken comprehensive measures to ensure access to quality education for girls in North Waziristan.
The army has established girls' schools in close proximity to local communities, making education more accessible and convenient for girls, according to a ptv report on Friday.
Numerous schools have been made functional in the region, providing a conducive learning environment for girls.
Moreover, mobile infotainment and education schools are reaching out to remote areas, ensuring that no girl is left behind.
To equip women with modern skills, computer labs have been set up at Women's Degree College Miran Shah and Women's Vocational Training Center. This initiative aims to empower women with technological knowledge, enabling them to contribute to the region's development.
Furthermore, the Pakistan Army is supporting girls from North Waziristan to pursue higher education in top institutions across the country.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emerging vocal talents captivate audience in electrifying music competition at PAC9 minutes ago
-
IHRA emphasizes sun safety amid rising temperatures9 minutes ago
-
PAF, Navy supporting civic agencies along IWMB to extinguish inferno at Margalla Hills: Romina9 minutes ago
-
Students, faculty of AJK university show solidarity with Pakistan Army9 minutes ago
-
Operation underway to douse fire on Margalla Hills: DC9 minutes ago
-
Wana police bust gang of electricity transformers thieves19 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra enforces construction, excavation ban in Kaghan Valley19 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up29 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 18 illegal LPG filling points sealed during crackdown, 03 held29 minutes ago
-
RPO visits police school39 minutes ago
-
Five injured in roof collapse39 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 16 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme49 minutes ago