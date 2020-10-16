UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Captain Was Among Six Martyred In Terrorists Attack In North Waziristan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:57 AM

Pakistan Army captain was among six martyred in terrorists attack in North Waziristan

ISPR confirmed that the terrorists attacked the convoy of Pakistan Army in North Waziristan area of the country.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) At least six soldiers of Pakistan Army including a captain embraced martyrdom when the terrorists targetted a convoy of security forces in north Waziristan, the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that it was an IED blast that exploded when the convoy was passing by from there.

Pakistan Army's personnel including 24-year-old Captain Umar Farooq, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed and Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younas Khan, Naik Muhammad Nadeem, Lance Naik Asmat Ullah were among those who were martyred.

The sources said that one of the vehicles got fire due to heavy firing of the terrorists.

A local tv also reported the horrific incident of terrorists’ attack on OGDCL convoy.

The attack was carried out when the convoy was near to Busy Top at Costal highway.

Heavy police contingents also reached there and investigators collected evidence from the spot. The security, after the incident, was tightened across the whole area, especially at the entry and exit points.

The law enforcement agencies launched operation and cordoned off the whole area to arrest the terrorists.

Rescue teams reached the spot soon after they came to know about the terrorists’ attack. The rescue workers shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical care.

