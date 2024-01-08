Open Menu

Pakistan Army Chief Calls On Bahrain’s King, Top Military Officials To Boost Defence Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Rawalpindi:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 January, 2024)
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) is on a two days official visit to Kingdom of Bahrain. He called upon H.M The King, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, Crown Prince, H.R.H Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, H.E. Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander of Bahrain Defence Forces and H.H General Shaikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander of Bahrain National Guard. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral military and security cooperation were discussed.

The dignitaries lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability. COAS was also Chief Guest at the 27th Raising Day of Bahrain National Guard where he was warmly welcomed and given Guard of Honour and witnessed a demonstration related to counter-terrorism training exercise. Commander Bahrain National Guard extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistan Army.

