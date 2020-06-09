UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Chief Says Islamabad Working Closely With Kabul On Peace Process - Council

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:23 PM

Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Islamabad will continue to work closely with Kabul as the Afghan government and Taliban look to reach a peace deal after decades of conflict, according to a statement published by Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Islamabad will continue to work closely with Kabul as the Afghan government and Taliban look to reach a peace deal after decades of conflict, according to a statement published by Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Bajwa and HCNR chief Abdullah met at the Presidential Palace in Kabul and discussed the ongoing efforts to secure an end to the violence between government troops and the Taliban.

"During the meeting, the Pakistani army chief promised Abdullah that peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest and that he will work closely with the Afghans in this regard," the statement said.

Bajwa also expressed his hope that talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban would begin soon, which could potentially bring the conflict in the country to an end, according to the statement.

In turn, Abdullah stated that Pakistan had a crucial role to play in facilitating the peace talks, and asked for Islamabad's continued cooperation.

"Now is a good opportunity for peace. We are ready to talk face to face with the Taliban and find a negotiated solution to the conflict," Abdullah said, as quoted by the HCNR statement.

The Pakistani army chief also met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his visit to Kabul.

"The meeting focused on the peace process, Pakistan's support for the process, and the fact that the territories of the two countries will not be used against one another," the Afghan presidency said in a separate statement.

During the talks with Ghani, Bajwa gave his backing to an independent and democratic Afghanistan.

A joint statement by the ministries of foreign affairs of both Pakistan and Afghanistan that will provide further details of the day's talks is expected at a later date.

Bajwa in April held talks with US special representative for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and the US armed forces' top commander in Afghanistan Austin Miller to discuss the ongoing efforts to reach a sustainable peace in the country.

Violence has continued in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US in February. The agreement was intended to pave the way for the start of intra-Afghan talks and the eventual withdrawal of US troops from the country.

