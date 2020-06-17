UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Conducts Training Launch Of Ballistic Missile Shaheen-II

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:26 PM

Pakistan Army conducts training launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

The missile can carry conventional and Nuclear warheads up to 15,00 kilometers to hit the exact target.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) Pakistan Army’s Strategic Forces Command carried out training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II here on Tuesday.

The missile can carry conventional and Nuclear warheads up to 15,00 kilometers.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Armed Forces shared the successful training launching of ballistic missile Shaheen-II and tweeted with hashtag of Shaheen-II and Pakistan’s minum deterrence.

Pakistan Twitter Nuclear

