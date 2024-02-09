Pakistan Army Congratulates Nation On Peaceful General Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 04:48 AM
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) Pakistan Army on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on peaceful and violence free general elections in the country.
In a statement, ISPR said the armed forces alongside other Law Enforcement Agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during conduct of the electoral process, in aid of civil power and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.
It said with the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 QRFs, a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured.
Despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan.
It said gratitude is owed to other law enforcement agencies that worked hand in hand with the armed forces to safeguard the democratic process.
ISPR said the armed forces remain dedicated to upholding peace and security in the country and stand ready to provide unwavering support in safeguarding the democratic traditions of our state.
