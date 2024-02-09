Open Menu

Pakistan Army Congratulates Nation On Peaceful General Elections

,   , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 04:48 AM

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections    

ISPR says the armed forces alongside other Law Enforcement Agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during conduct of the electoral process, in aid of civil power and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) Pakistan Army on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on peaceful and violence free general elections in the country.

In a statement, ISPR said the armed forces alongside other Law Enforcement Agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during conduct of the electoral process, in aid of civil power and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.

It said with the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 QRFs, a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured.

Despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan.

It said gratitude is owed to other law enforcement agencies that worked hand in hand with the armed forces to safeguard the democratic process.

ISPR said the armed forces remain dedicated to upholding peace and security in the country and stand ready to provide unwavering support in safeguarding the democratic traditions of our state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army ISPR Resolute

Recent Stories

Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

5 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

5 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

5 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

6 hours ago
 Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

6 hours ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

6 hours ago
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

6 hours ago
 U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

6 hours ago
 Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

6 hours ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

6 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's dea ..

Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death

6 hours ago
 Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation e ..

Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan