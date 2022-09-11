UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Continue Relief Activities In Flood Affected Areas Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan Army continue relief activities in flood affected areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan remained busy in relief activities for provision of facilities to flood victims in respective areas of Balochistan on Sunday.

Rescue and relief operations were being continued by Pakistan Army and FC in flood affected areas including Quetta, Chaman, Mosikhel, Zhob, Nushki, Sibi, Bolan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Sorab Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Jhal Magsi, Awaran, Lasbela, Dera Bugti, Sahbatpur, Chagzia and other areas.

As 7 relief camps were working for the flood victims in Pishin, Dera Bugti and Sahabatpur, despite cooked food was provided to 959 people in Jhal Magsi, Rabi, Hub and Dera Bugti areas.

Apart from this, 2,321 ration packets had been provided to the flood victims in Khuzdar, Awaran Jhal Magsi, Nushki, Othal, Bela, Hub, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Jafarabad and Sahbatpur by the Pakistan Army and Civil Administration. Rations included flour, pulses, rice, leaf ghee, sugar, cooking oil, water, dry milk and juice cartons etc.

Apart from this, warm clothes, shoes, water coolers, mosquito nets, tents and blankets etc. have also been distributed to the deserving people.

During the last 24 hours, 100 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and PDMA for the flood victims where 21,225 patients were provided free medical aid and medicines.

Apart from this, a veterinary camp was organized in Chithar where 66 animals were treated.

Despite six aid collection points have also been established by Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan at Quetta, Chaman and Qila Abdullah for the relief of flood victims.

The repair work of highways and bridges is also going on rapidly by the civil administration and the Pakistan Army for the speedy restoration of the means of transportation. N-10, N-40, N-70, N-85 have been opened for all traffic while N-50, N-65 have been opened for partial traffic.

FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guards and Police are directing traffic in the affected areas for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in the areas.

10 teams of Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, civil administration have assessed 50 percent of the damage caused by the flood in Lasbela, while the rest is being worked on an emergency basis.

