Pakistan Army Continues Relief Operation To Help Flood Hit Communities

Published August 19, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army rescue and relief efforts were continuing in various flood hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab.

Army troops were busy in relief activities in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur districts of Punjab, and in Nasirabad and Lasbela areas of Balochistan, ISPR said in a message on Thursday night.

Residents of these said areas and their belongings were being shifted to safer places as army's medical team were providing medical care to the affected people, ISPR added.

