Open Menu

Pakistan Army Destroys Three Indian Posts In Retaliatory Strikes Along LoC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan Army destroys three Indian posts in retaliatory strikes along LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan Army has retaliated effectively to recent Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC), confirming the destruction of three additional Indian posts in response to unprovoked firing.

According to security sources, Pakistan Army effectively neutralized multiple enemy posts in a coordinated action across different sectors.

In the Kellar sector, this included the Meheree post situated at Khalsha Top. Simultaneously, in the Rakh Chaqri sector, the Dana Top and Mound posts were also successfully destroyed.

The latest strikes have inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, consistent with the Pakistan Army’s ongoing retaliatory operations.

According to security officials, the enemy has been left in disarray due to the successive destruction of posts along the LoC.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 minutes ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

5 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

13 hours ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

13 hours ago
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

13 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

13 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

13 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

13 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

13 hours ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan