Pakistan Army Destroys Three Indian Posts In Retaliatory Strikes Along LoC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan Army has retaliated effectively to recent Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC), confirming the destruction of three additional Indian posts in response to unprovoked firing.
According to security sources, Pakistan Army effectively neutralized multiple enemy posts in a coordinated action across different sectors.
In the Kellar sector, this included the Meheree post situated at Khalsha Top. Simultaneously, in the Rakh Chaqri sector, the Dana Top and Mound posts were also successfully destroyed.
The latest strikes have inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, consistent with the Pakistan Army’s ongoing retaliatory operations.
According to security officials, the enemy has been left in disarray due to the successive destruction of posts along the LoC.
