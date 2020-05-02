Pakistan Army distributes rations among 500 needy families of minority community

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s central leader Khalil Jorge and former member National Assembly, former member Provincial Assembly Anita Irfan, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Shehzad Kundan, on Saturday thanked the Pakistan Army for ensuring distribution of ration among deserving people in difficult time due to lockdown situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s central leader Khalil Jorge and former member National Assembly, former member Provincial Assembly Anita Irfan, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Shehzad Kundan, on Saturday thanked the Pakistan Army for ensuring distribution of ration among deserving people in difficult time due to lockdown situation.

They said one should not be afraid of coronavirus as it would be defeated by adopting precautionary measures.

They expressed these views while distribution of ration among needy people belonging to the minority community at the Boy Scouts headquarters here by the Commander Southern Command.

The speakers on the occasion said most of the countries of the world had been affected by coronavirus which had taken lives of thousands of people and affected millions.

The government of Pakistan and the provincial regime of Balochistan were taking exemplary measures to help the daily workers in lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

"We are proud of Pakistan Army which have managed ration distribution among 1000 needy families of minorities, and in the first phase ration has been distributed today among 500 families," they said.

They also appealed philanthropists and non-governmental organizations to come forward to help deserving people in lockdown situation in wake of the coronavirus.