Pakistan Army Downs 25 Israeli-made Harop Drones
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Pakistan Armed Forces have so far shot down 25 Israeli-manufactured Harop drones using both soft-kill (technical) and hard-kill (weapons-based) systems, following a series of provocative attacks by India.
The escalation follows India’s cowardly assault on May 6/7, which resulted in the destruction of five advanced aircraft, drones, multiple military posts, and reported casualties among Indian troops, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
In a state of panic and confusion, India has resorted to deploying Israeli-made Harop drones for attacks on Pakistani territory.
These unprovoked attacks are a clear reflection of India’s desperation and frustration, as it continues to suffer significant losses along the Line of Control (LoC).
Debris of the downed Israeli drones is being recovered from various locations across Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Armed Forces are responding with full force, thwarting all hostile designs and delivering a decisive response to the enemy’s aggression.
APP/zah-szm
