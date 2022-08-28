UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Establishes Over 70 Relief Camps To Help Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 08:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army established more than 70 relief camps to facilitate flood victims in Punjab.

According to ISPR, some more camps will be established for the victim families in line with circumstances. In Lahore division, 10 relief camps have been established. Similarly, 12 in Multan division, 17 in Gujjranwala and 19 in Bahawalpur division were established to help the victim families.

On the instruction of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the relief activities are being carried out by Pakistan Army in different flood hit areas. Corps Commander Lahore Muhammad Abdul Aziz visited various camps established in Lahore division. He inspected the food items and other arrangements.

The release stated that collected food, shelter blankets and other items are being distributed among flood victims in Balochistan, Sindh, KPK and South Punjab.

Large number of citizens are actively participating in the donation process to help the flood affected people.

Apart from this, Pakistan Army conducted air relief operations in Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur districts and provided relief in terms of ration bags and tents. Pakistan army also carried out rescue and relief operations. Stranded people in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah were also rescued by the Army. The flood hit families are also being given cooked food, medicines and other items of daily use. Pakistan army is employing all possible resources for the affectees. A Helpline 1135 has been set up by the Army for guidance of the public regarding donations.

