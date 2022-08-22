Pakistan Army, FC, administration continue relief, rescue operation in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Relief and rescue operations are being continued in flood-affected areas of the province in contribution of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and civil administration as per the instructions of the Army Chief

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Relief and rescue operations are being continued in flood-affected areas of the province in contribution of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and civil administration as per the instructions of the Army Chief.

According to resources, heavy rain received in various areas of the province including Quetta, Pashin, Kila Saifullah, Ziarat, Sanjawi, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Kalat, Zhob, Musa Khel, Duki, Loralai, Nushki and other areas during 24 hours, where Pak Army, FC, PDMA and civil administration are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

People are being shifted to relief camps and safe places as the water flow increases and dams are affected. Prepared food and rations are being provided to the victims in Naseerabad and Duki after shifting them to safe places by rescue team during maintaining operation.

While, 5 more camps are being established in Lasbela district also in view of emergency situations, despite free medical camps are also being organized by Pakistan Army and FC in the affected areas, in which free medical aid and medicines are being provided to the victims.

Civil administration and Pakistan Army teams are busy even in bad weather to restore the means of transportation and Zhob-DI Khan Road has been restored for provision of facilities to public.

Chithar, Jhao, Bela, Jhal Magsi and Luck Pass have been opened for foot traffic and small vehicles.

Apart from this, operation is going on to open all major highways as soon as possible.

Pakistan Army and FC are continuing to provide full support to the civil administration by utilizing all available resources for the rescue and relief of the flood-affected people.