UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army, FC, Administration Continue Relief, Rescue Operation In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Pakistan Army, FC, administration continue relief, rescue operation in Balochistan

Relief and rescue operations are being continued in flood-affected areas of the province in contribution of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and civil administration as per the instructions of the Army Chief

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Relief and rescue operations are being continued in flood-affected areas of the province in contribution of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and civil administration as per the instructions of the Army Chief.

According to resources, heavy rain received in various areas of the province including Quetta, Pashin, Kila Saifullah, Ziarat, Sanjawi, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Kalat, Zhob, Musa Khel, Duki, Loralai, Nushki and other areas during 24 hours, where Pak Army, FC, PDMA and civil administration are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

People are being shifted to relief camps and safe places as the water flow increases and dams are affected. Prepared food and rations are being provided to the victims in Naseerabad and Duki after shifting them to safe places by rescue team during maintaining operation.

While, 5 more camps are being established in Lasbela district also in view of emergency situations, despite free medical camps are also being organized by Pakistan Army and FC in the affected areas, in which free medical aid and medicines are being provided to the victims.

Civil administration and Pakistan Army teams are busy even in bad weather to restore the means of transportation and Zhob-DI Khan Road has been restored for provision of facilities to public.

Chithar, Jhao, Bela, Jhal Magsi and Luck Pass have been opened for foot traffic and small vehicles.

Apart from this, operation is going on to open all major highways as soon as possible.

Pakistan Army and FC are continuing to provide full support to the civil administration by utilizing all available resources for the rescue and relief of the flood-affected people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Army Water Vehicles Road Traffic Zhob Jafarabad Kalat Lasbela Loralai Nushki Ziarat Bela All From

Recent Stories

Some 1,000 Children Killed or Injured in Ukraine C ..

Some 1,000 Children Killed or Injured in Ukraine Conflict - UNICEF

3 minutes ago
 China Makes Demarche to US After Indiana Governor ..

China Makes Demarche to US After Indiana Governor Visited Taiwan - Foreign Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 Notice issued to PTI chief on appeal against accep ..

Notice issued to PTI chief on appeal against acceptance of his papers from NA-11 ..

3 minutes ago
 KP govt declares emergency in 4 flood hit district ..

KP govt declares emergency in 4 flood hit districts

3 minutes ago
 Heavy rains may generate urban flooding at various ..

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding at various places:PMD

8 minutes ago
 Two children die in roof collapse incident in Nawa ..

Two children die in roof collapse incident in Nawagai

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.