Pakistan Army, FC Assist Civil Administration In Rescue & Relief Efforts In Flood Affected Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2022 | 12:19 PM

Radio Pakistan reports the helicopters will now shift stranded people to safer places and also transport necessary relief items.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) Pakistan Army and FC troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh.

Two army aviation helicopters have been flown from Karachi to Othal, Lasbella. The helicopters will now shift stranded people to safer places and also transport necessary relief items.

General Officer Commanding at Gwadar visited Othal area to oversee rescue and relief efforts.

Ground rescue and relief teams are busy in Othal and Jhal Magsi to shift people to safer places and providing food and water to local residents.

Doctors and paramedics are providing medical care to the affected people.

The coastal highway has been opened for all types of traffic.

Efforts are being made to repair the damaged communication infrastructure and restore utilities.

Protection bund in Turbat which was breached has been repaired.

In Punjab, troops are assisting civil administration in relief efforts in DG Khan. Two medical camps have been established by Army to provide medical care to local people affected by the floods.

Apart from dewatering efforts in Karachi, troops are busy in relief efforts in Jamshoro and Gharo areas.

