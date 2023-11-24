Open Menu

Pakistan Army, FC Install Three Hydropower Turbines In Buner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Pakistan Army, FC install three hydropower turbines in Buner

The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North, supported by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, have installed three hydropower turbines in the Elum Valley of Buner district, addressing the essential needs of the neglected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North, supported by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, have installed three hydropower turbines in the Elum Valley of Buner district, addressing the essential needs of the neglected areas.

These recent installations would prove a milestone in ensuring a consistent power supply to 1500 households in an area that had been without electricity for the past seventy years.

Among the installations, a 150-kilowatt hydroelectric turbine now lights up 500 homes in Ellum Kalay and Karapa Kalay.

Another 200-kilowatt turbine provides electricity to 500 homes in Jobra Kalay and Sheen Dhand, while a 250-kilowatt turbine in Elum serves 500 homes in Char Kalay.

Overcoming the remote and challenging terrain, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North have achieved successful outcomes, including the installation of turbines, transformers, and transmission line poles.

They navigated difficulties by laying transmission lines in streams and using winching techniques to transfer heavy pipes.

The local population has expressed gratitude for these efforts that have brought much-needed electricity to their communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Electricity Buner Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

4 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

4 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

4 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

4 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

7 minutes ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

7 minutes ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

7 minutes ago
 First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to rais ..

First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to raise awareness on breast cancer, ..

7 minutes ago
 Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her ..

Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her 71st birth anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan