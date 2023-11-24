Pakistan Army, FC install three hydropower turbines in Buner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North, supported by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, have installed three hydropower turbines in the Elum Valley of Buner district, addressing the essential needs of the neglected areas.

These recent installations would prove a milestone in ensuring a consistent power supply to 1500 households in an area that had been without electricity for the past seventy years.

Among the installations, a 150-kilowatt hydroelectric turbine now lights up 500 homes in Ellum Kalay and Karapa Kalay.

Another 200-kilowatt turbine provides electricity to 500 homes in Jobra Kalay and Sheen Dhand, while a 250-kilowatt turbine in Elum serves 500 homes in Char Kalay.

Overcoming the remote and challenging terrain, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North have achieved successful outcomes, including the installation of turbines, transformers, and transmission line poles.

They navigated difficulties by laying transmission lines in streams and using winching techniques to transfer heavy pipes.

The local population has expressed gratitude for these efforts that have brought much-needed electricity to their communities.