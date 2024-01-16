Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In response to the onset of winter, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North organized free medical camps in various areas including Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swat, Dir, Buner, and Chitral.

At these free medical camps, doctors and nursing staff conducted over seven thousand free medical examinations, providing essential medications to the patients, said officials here on Tuesday.

Some cases requiring further treatment were referred to relevant district hospitals.

In addition to medical care, healthcare professionals at the camps raised awareness among the residents about seasonal illnesses.

The initiative, led by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, aims to continue providing health facilities to remote areas through free medical camps.