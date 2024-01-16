Open Menu

Pakistan Army, FC Organizes Medical Camps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In response to the onset of winter, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North organized free medical camps in various areas including Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swat, Dir, Buner, and Chitral.

At these free medical camps, doctors and nursing staff conducted over seven thousand free medical examinations, providing essential medications to the patients, said officials here on Tuesday.

Some cases requiring further treatment were referred to relevant district hospitals.

In addition to medical care, healthcare professionals at the camps raised awareness among the residents about seasonal illnesses.

The initiative, led by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, aims to continue providing health facilities to remote areas through free medical camps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Swat Chitral Dir Buner

Recent Stories

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

1 hour ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

4 hours ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

4 hours ago
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

5 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

5 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

6 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan