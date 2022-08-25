Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy to help flood victims in Balochistan

Joint relief and rescue operation of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan with civil administration is going on in the flood-affected areas including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Killa Saifulla and other areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Joint relief and rescue operation of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan with civil administration is going on in the flood-affected areas including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Killa Saifulla and other areas of the province.

According to detail, due to the recent incessant rains, the flood situation has caused massive loss of life and property and the road network has been affected and most of the districts have been cut off from land connectivity.

In this hour of difficulty, Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan are engaged in rescue and relief operations along with civil administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to serve the flood victims.

On behalf of the Pakistan Army, relief and rescue operation is going on in different areas of Rabi Canal, Goth Muhammad Umar Bugti, Kharan's Kali Kattu, Kani Kandora and Kali Bada, and Lasbela areas.

Despite, five relief camps have been set up for flood victims in Rabi Canal and Goth Muhammad Umar Bugti where they have been provided with food items, rations, bed, and other household items.

Water is being removed from the lower areas by means of dewatering pumps during constant operation.

GOC 44 SSD visited different areas of Lasbela district to assess the flood situation. He assured all possible support to the flood victims that Pakistan Army would take care of all the processes till their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan organized free medical camps in the flood-affected areas of Kharan, Suhabatpur, Mand, Mirani Dam, Balangur, Gul Hakim, Bidarpul, Goth Umar Khan Umar Bugti, Bela, Uthal, and other districts. Where several patients are being provided with necessary medical assistance and free medicines.

The civil administration and the Pakistan Army are also working on the repair of roads and bridges for the early restoration of the means of transportation. N-65 has been opened for traffic after repairing.

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan are standing with their brothers in this hour of trouble and will continue to actively participate in rescue and relief operations in the light of the instructions of the Pakistan Army Chief.