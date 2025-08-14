Pakistan Army forced enemy to raise white flag within few hours: Muqam

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Thursday that due to the nation’s unity, solidarity, and trust in its armed forces, the Pakistan Army compelled the enemy to surrender by raising the white flag within a matter of few hours during operation Iron Wall<

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Thursday that due to the nation’s unity, solidarity, and trust in its armed forces, the Pakistan Army compelled the enemy to surrender by raising the white flag within a matter of few hours during operation Iron Wall

While addressing a grand Independence Day and “Battle for Truth” event in Jalala, Mardan district, he said that a massive crowd has gathered here to celebrate August 14 and the Battle for Truth, showing immeaurable love for Pakistan.

While congratulating all the attendees and the people of Pakistan on 79th Independence Day, Engr Amir Muqam noted that there are some negative individuals in the province who are ignoring the importance of today and the entire nation knew about their agitation politics.

He reiterated that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are patriotic and hold deep affection for their country, Pakistan Army, and today’s crowd is a testament to that.

The Minister said that due to the long struggle and sacrifices of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam, great poet Allama Iqbal, and other leaders, we achieved freedom and today live as an independent nation. On this day, we pay tribute to the sacrifices of our elders and forefathers whose steadfast struggle shaped Pakistan.

He further said that in the Battle for Truth, a much larger enemy was defeated within a few hours. Behind this victory was the unity of the people and the patriotic spirit of the Pakistani armed forces.

Due to national unity, solidarity, and trust in the armed forces, the Pakistan Army compelled the enemy to raise the white flag within hours.

The Minister added that thanks to the inspiring leadership of the Field Marshal COAS General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, the enemy was given a crushing defeat, and the dignity of the nation enhanced globally.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the country has come out of the brink of bankruptcy and is now on the path of progress. Pakistan has developed a unique identity in the world.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had once walked on foot to play a key role in the freedom of Azad Kashmir after India illegally landed its troops in Srinagar in 1947. These are the same Pashtuns whose elders had practically liberated Azad Kashmir.

Even today, he said our Pashtuns stand shoulder to shoulder for the security of this God-given country and for the freedom of the Kashmiris.

He said the leaders of a political party in KP even today, instead of celebrating August 14, are protesting for release of a prisoner.

He added, “Protest if you must, but do it on another day but not on a national day. You are being unjust to Pakistan and its people. You have linked a protest with this important national day, which is an act of dishonesty with the country.”

Engr Amir Muqam said that Muslim League has created Pakistan and PML-N will make it an economic giant.