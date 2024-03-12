Pakistan Army, Forest Department start plantation drive in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army in collaboration with Forest Department and elders have launched tree plantation drive in South Waziristan on Tuesday.

The tree plantation campaign has been started on the demand of experts and locals and to utilize the uncultivated areas of Laddha, Kani Guram, Maikan and Tiarza.

The plantation drive was partaken by large number of locals, elders, teachers and students.

About more than 50,000 saplings of pine nuts would be planted on 120 acres of suitable land to replace non-beneficial trees.

It is worth mentioning that one forest of pine nuts can generate revenue of one million rupees annually. Pakistan Army has also started free grafting of 70,000 in olive forest. Army is also providing assistance and help to protect forest and logging in these areas.