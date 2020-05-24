UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Fully Alive To Threat Spectrum; Ever Ready To Play Role: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan Army fully alive to threat spectrum; ever ready to play role: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan Army was fully alive to the threat spectrum and would remain ever ready to perform its part in line with national aspirations.

The COAS Sunday visited Line of Control (LoC) in Puna Sector and spent Eid with troops, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS offered Eid prayers at the frontline and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan in these difficult times particularly seeking Allah's blessings for the nation to overcome Covid 19 pandemic.

Talking to troops, the COAS lauded their professionalism, operational preparedness befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) and morale in the face of evolving challenges. "Performing ones duty away from home even on such festive occasions is a soldier's pride and we shall continue to do so with utmost commitment and unflinching resolve," the COAS emphasised.

Pakistan Army, he said was observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation particularly since 5th August 2019's illegal, inhuman lockdown and ensuing atrocities.

India was trying to shift the global attention away from worsening humanitarian crisis and violence in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) to LoC by targeting innocent civilians across the LoC.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory and any attempt to challenge the disputed status including any political cum military thought related to aggression will be responded with full national resolve and military might. Disturbing the strategic stability matrix in South Asia can lead to dire consequences."He expressed hope that international community would weigh in to ensure freedom of movement for UNMOGIP operations inside IOJK, as ensured by Pakistan in AJK, so that the tragic consequences of ongoing atrocities and inhuman clampdown inside occupied territory was reported to the United Nations Security Council and the world at large.

Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await plebiscite under UN resolution. Regardless of ordeal their struggle is destined to succeed, InshaAllah, the COAS said.

