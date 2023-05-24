Pakistan Army gains first spot with 65 gold medals in National Games

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army secured first position with 65 gold medals, 38 silver, and 23 bronze medals, the second position was gained by Pakistan WAPDA which got 26 gold, 29 silver, and 24 bronze medals in the second phase of the 34th National Games.

According to detail, Pakistan Navy reached the third position with 25 gold, 24 silver, and 29, bronze medals.

In the second phase of the 34th National Games, Pakistan Air Force took the fourth position after winning three gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals and HEC won one gold medal, three silver, and 22 bronze medals.

Provinces' teams gained a position in the 34th National Games including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the fifth position, Railways at the sixth position, Police at the seventh position, Balochistan in the eighth position, Punjab at the ninth position, and Sindh at the tenth position while Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) have not been able to get any medal.