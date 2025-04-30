Open Menu

Pakistan Army Gives Befitting Response To Indian Army Over LoC Violation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:13 PM

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

India violates ceasefire on night between April 29 and 30 near Kayani and Mandal sectors of LoC

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) The Indian army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), to which the Pakistan Army gave a befitting response during the night between April 29 and 30.

The security sources said that India violated the ceasefire on the night between April 29 and 30, and during this time, unprovoked firing was carried out by Indian forces in the Kayani and Mandal sectors of the LoC.

The security sources stated that small arms were used in the unprovoked firing from the Indian side. In response, the Pakistan Army took strong retaliatory action, giving a fitting reply to the Indian forces and silencing the enemy at the LoC.

The security sources said that the reports indicate that several enemy posts were destroyed due to the effective response by the Pakistan Army. The Indian Chakpatra post along the LoC in occupied Kashmir was also destroyed.

The security sources added that India also evacuated the border areas in occupied Kashmir, and a crackdown against Muslims is underway in the region.

They said that the provocation by India reflected its war hysteria; however, the Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty at all times.

