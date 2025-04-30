Pakistan Army Gives Befitting Response To Indian Army Over LoC Violation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:13 PM
India violates ceasefire on night between April 29 and 30 near Kayani and Mandal sectors of LoC
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) The Indian army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), to which the Pakistan Army gave a befitting response during the night between April 29 and 30.
The security sources said that India violated the ceasefire on the night between April 29 and 30, and during this time, unprovoked firing was carried out by Indian forces in the Kayani and Mandal sectors of the LoC.
The security sources stated that small arms were used in the unprovoked firing from the Indian side. In response, the Pakistan Army took strong retaliatory action, giving a fitting reply to the Indian forces and silencing the enemy at the LoC.
The security sources said that the reports indicate that several enemy posts were destroyed due to the effective response by the Pakistan Army. The Indian Chakpatra post along the LoC in occupied Kashmir was also destroyed.
The security sources added that India also evacuated the border areas in occupied Kashmir, and a crackdown against Muslims is underway in the region.
They said that the provocation by India reflected its war hysteria; however, the Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty at all times.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation3 minutes ago
-
UAF holds project exhibition to showcase innovating thinking6 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI seeks formation of coordination committee to resolve issues6 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson reviews anti-harassment efforts6 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 2 drug peddlers6 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes mesmerizing Mehfil-e-Sherkhawani6 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme16 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur launches tree plantation at Govt College16 minutes ago
-
UAF inks Letter of Intent for research, development16 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi introduces Digital Payroll System in KMC16 minutes ago
-
AC Sambrial visits primary health centre16 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister-in-law, two nephews for property in Swabi26 minutes ago