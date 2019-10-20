UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Gives Befitting Response To Indian Aggression: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian aggression: Firdous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan Army has given a befitting response to the Indian aggression.

Addressing a news conference in Sialkot on Sunday, she said martyrdom of five civilians and one soldier by unprovoked Indian firing is condemnable.The Special Assistant said Kashmiris are under curfew restrictions for more than 78 days.

She said India has been trying to put Pakistan under black list of FATF.

She said due to reforms being undertaken, the country is witnessing positive things. She said imports of Pakistan have reduced significantly while exports also witnessed upward trajectory.

She said our unwise political leaders seem oblivious to the challenges the country is facing.The Special Assistant said using the same day for political objectives is a betrayal and an effort to undermine the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

