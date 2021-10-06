UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Guarantor Of National Security: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:08 PM

Pakistan Army guarantor of national security: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Army was the guarantor of national security and those who conspire to weaken national institutions could not be the well wishers of nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Army was the guarantor of national security and those who conspire to weaken national institutions could not be the well wishers of nation.

"Kamyab Pakistan programme is a historic initiative of the government. It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role in the development and stability of the country. Pakistan is currently facing many challenges which can be overcome by forging unity among our ranks", he stated this while talking to overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia, according to spokesman of Governor House.

The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan had the best armed forces in the world who had thwarted the plans of terrorists and enemies on all fronts, adding that 220 million Pakistanis were proud of the Pakistan Army. He said that opposition parties should also give priority to national interest over personal and political interests.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that it was the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role in the development and stability of the country, adding that Pakistan was currently facing many challenges.

He underlined the need for forging unity amongst ourselves to confront the challenges.

He said the PTI led government's initiatives like Ehsaas Programme, Successful Youth Program and 'No One Sleeps Hungry programme' launched under the leadership of Imran Khan were aimed at serving humanity, adding that no political discrimination was being made and all public welfare schemes were running in a fully transparent manner. He said that all resources were being utilized for the development and prosperity of the people.

The Governor Punjab said the government believed in the rule of law and order and the work being done to strengthen the institutions in Pakistan was unprecedented and the present government was using all its resources to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said the government was providing special incentives and security to the investors.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab Water Authority had started workon 1500 projects to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab, adding Water Authorityand NGOs would jointly provide clean drinking water to 15 million people in Punjab in current year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Army Governor Punjab Water Law And Order Saudi Arabia All Government Best Unity Foods Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition to change Shahbaz Sharif, if wants cons ..

Opposition to change Shahbaz Sharif, if wants consultations on NAB chairman appo ..

2 minutes ago
 More than 13.66 mln people vaccinated against coro ..

More than 13.66 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Johnson Pledges to Reform Post-Brexit UK Amid Disr ..

Johnson Pledges to Reform Post-Brexit UK Amid Disruption in Supply Chain

2 minutes ago
 KP Chief Minister expresses heartfelt condolence o ..

KP Chief Minister expresses heartfelt condolence on killing of PPP Bannu Preside ..

2 minutes ago
 Etihad Cargo expands its pharma sector reach into ..

Etihad Cargo expands its pharma sector reach into Africa

25 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.