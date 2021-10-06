Pakistan Army guarantor of national security: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Army was the guarantor of national security and those who conspire to weaken national institutions could not be the well wishers of nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Army was the guarantor of national security and those who conspire to weaken national institutions could not be the well wishers of nation.

"Kamyab Pakistan programme is a historic initiative of the government. It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role in the development and stability of the country. Pakistan is currently facing many challenges which can be overcome by forging unity among our ranks", he stated this while talking to overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia, according to spokesman of Governor House.

The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan had the best armed forces in the world who had thwarted the plans of terrorists and enemies on all fronts, adding that 220 million Pakistanis were proud of the Pakistan Army. He said that opposition parties should also give priority to national interest over personal and political interests.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that it was the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role in the development and stability of the country, adding that Pakistan was currently facing many challenges.

He underlined the need for forging unity amongst ourselves to confront the challenges.

He said the PTI led government's initiatives like Ehsaas Programme, Successful Youth Program and 'No One Sleeps Hungry programme' launched under the leadership of Imran Khan were aimed at serving humanity, adding that no political discrimination was being made and all public welfare schemes were running in a fully transparent manner. He said that all resources were being utilized for the development and prosperity of the people.

The Governor Punjab said the government believed in the rule of law and order and the work being done to strengthen the institutions in Pakistan was unprecedented and the present government was using all its resources to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said the government was providing special incentives and security to the investors.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab Water Authority had started workon 1500 projects to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab, adding Water Authorityand NGOs would jointly provide clean drinking water to 15 million people in Punjab in current year.