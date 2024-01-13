Pakistan Army Guarding Ballot Papers Transportation In Sensitive Areas: ECP
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 11:18 PM
The Pakistan Army is ensuring the secure transportation of ballot papers to the respective offices of district returning officers in certain vulnerable regions, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Army is ensuring the secure transportation of ballot papers to the respective offices of district returning officers in certain vulnerable regions, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said.
Brushing aside some media reports about delivery of ballot papers, the ECP spokesperson emphasized in a statement that the secure delivery responsibility rests with relevant DROs and their designated officers following ballot paper publication.
They oversee the secure transportation of ballot papers and ensure the safekeeping of the papers with the supervision of local police officials.
Recent Stories
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI
LWMC CEO visits WASA head office
218 farmers booked for water theft
10,800grams of hashish recovered from Rickshaw in Mardan
Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz c ..
Minister underscored indispensable role of education in fostering economic progr ..
ISSI holds event marking 'Global Day of Action for Gaza'
Taiwan inalienable part of China: FO Spokesperson
Man abducted near police station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline until 11 pm Saturday3 minutes ago
-
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday3 minutes ago
-
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal2 minutes ago
-
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI2 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO visits WASA head office2 minutes ago
-
218 farmers booked for water theft2 minutes ago
-
10,800grams of hashish recovered from Rickshaw in Mardan1 minute ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industries Dr Gohar Eijaz calls on Sindh Govern ..1 minute ago
-
Minister underscored indispensable role of education in fostering economic progress1 minute ago
-
ISSI holds event marking 'Global Day of Action for Gaza'1 minute ago
-
Taiwan inalienable part of China: FO Spokesperson1 minute ago
-
Man abducted near police station1 hour ago