Pakistan Army hands over Smart Verification, Alert System to Balochistan police

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army has donated Smart Verification and Alert System (SVAS) to Balochistan Police to beef up security apparatus of Balochistan on Monday.

Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa formally handed over the Smart verification systems to the Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police Mohsin Hassan Butt during a ceremony held at Headquarters Southern Command, said press release issued here.

The SVAS system will enable Balochistan Police to facilitate the identity of individuals passing through existing check posts in the province, he said it. In addition Pakistan Army has also provided sniffing dogs to effectively detect explosives and narcotics hidden in vehicles in order to decrease smuggling activities in the areas.