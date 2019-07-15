UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Hands Over Smart Verification, Alert System To Balochistan Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:27 PM

Pakistan Army hands over Smart Verification, Alert System to Balochistan police

Pakistan Army has donated Smart Verification and Alert System (SVAS) to Balochistan Police to beef up security apparatus of Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army has donated Smart Verification and Alert System (SVAS) to Balochistan Police to beef up security apparatus of Balochistan on Monday.

Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa formally handed over the Smart verification systems to the Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police Mohsin Hassan Butt during a ceremony held at Headquarters Southern Command, said press release issued here.

The SVAS system will enable Balochistan Police to facilitate the identity of individuals passing through existing check posts in the province, he said it. In addition Pakistan Army has also provided sniffing dogs to effectively detect explosives and narcotics hidden in vehicles in order to decrease smuggling activities in the areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Police Vehicles Alert

Recent Stories

Supreme Court dismisses petition against acquittal ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sri Lanka o ..

2 minutes ago

Municipal Commissioner to maximum tree plantation

2 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University Vice Chancellor observ ..

2 minutes ago

At least 20 dead,500,000 affected by floods in Ban ..

7 minutes ago

University of Karachi named ISHU after Dr Ajmal Kh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.