Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics, says General Babar Iftikhar

Pak Army Spokesperson has urged political parties not to drag Pakistan Army into politics, saying that it is busy in its own job as provision of security is a big responsibility.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Pakistan Army had nothing do with the politics, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar said on Monday.

General Babar Iftikhar said that nobody had any back door relation with anyone. In a statement, General Babar Iftikhar asked the political parties not to drag Pakistan Armed Forces into politics.

“Pakistan Army has nothing do with the politics. Nor anyone has backdoor contact with anyone,” said the DG ISPR.

He made it clear that Pakistan Army was busy with its own job.

“Once again I say that please don’t drab Pakistan Army into politics,” said Babar Iftikhar. He also explained: “There are some rumors about Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM),”. The DG said that alleging someone without proof was not correct. Provision of security was a duty which Pakistan Army was doing, he stated.

He also said that many rumors were there but they had nothing to do with the reality.