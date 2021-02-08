UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Has Nothing To Do With Politics, Says General Babar Iftikhar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:24 PM

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics, says General Babar Iftikhar

Pak Army Spokesperson has urged political parties not to drag Pakistan Army into politics, saying that it is busy in its own job as provision of security is a big responsibility.  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Pakistan Army had nothing do with the politics, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar said on Monday.

General Babar Iftikhar said that nobody had any back door relation with anyone. In a statement, General Babar Iftikhar asked the political parties not to drag Pakistan Armed Forces into politics.

“Pakistan Army has nothing do with the politics. Nor anyone has backdoor contact with anyone,” said the DG ISPR.

He made it clear that Pakistan Army was busy with its own job.

“Once again I say that please don’t drab Pakistan Army into politics,” said Babar Iftikhar. He also explained: “There are some rumors about Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM),”. The DG said that alleging someone without proof was not correct. Provision of security was a duty which Pakistan Army was doing, he stated.

He also said that many rumors were there but they had nothing to do with the reality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Job

Recent Stories

DP World reports 7.6% gross volume growth in Q4 20 ..

10 minutes ago

OIC denounces Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

10 minutes ago

Former champ Kerber blames hard quarantine for Ope ..

5 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu returns to court as graft trial ..

5 minutes ago

300 cotton growers trained to boost yield

6 minutes ago

France to Penalize Airlines Failing to Check Passe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.