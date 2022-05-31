Pakistan Army has vital role to play in world peace: Senator Samina

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army is the best army in the world which is recognized all over the world including the United Nations. For the sake of security, the Pakistan Army has always displayed professional and technical capabilities and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemies.

She expressed these views in statement issued here on Tuesday, saying that Pakistan Army has played a leading role in establishing peace in different countries of the world through peace missions under the banner of United Nations. Pakistan is one of the largest troop deployments for world peace which is an honor for Pakistan Army and the entire Pakistani nation, she added.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistan's journey with UN peacekeeping mission started in 1960 with the deployment of its first contingent in UN operations in Congo and this journey has continued successfully till date. In the last six decades, Pakistan has been the most prominent and consistent supporter of peace. She said that Pakistani forces have rendered their professional services under the auspices of the United Nations for the establishment of peace in the world wherever the army is needed.

She said so far Pakistan has served more than 200,000 troops in various UN missions around the world and during these missions about 170 Pakistani peacekeepers were martyred while serving for the promotion of peace. She said that in recent days the world including Pakistan the United Nations "Day of Peace" was celebrated throughout. In this regard, celebrations were held all over the world in which the role of Pakistan Army for world peace was highly appreciated and tribute was paid to Pakistani forces which is an honor.

Pakistani peacekeeping missions have been at the forefront of helping, serving, promoting peace and stability for humanity, and the world, including the current UN Secretary-General, has praised Pakistan's role in bringing peace to the world, said that current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit to Pakistan, appreciated and paid tribute to the Pak Army's efforts made for peace in Pakistan and as well for World peace.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the bravery, non-controversial and professionalism of Pakistan's peacekeepers have been recognized at all levels. It is a matter of pride for the entire Pakistani nation.