Pakistan Army Helicopter Rescues Three Stranded Mountaineers At Rakaposhi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:32 PM

Pakistan Army helicopter rescues three stranded mountaineers at Rakaposhi

Three mountaineers including a Pakistan and two Czech Republic had been struck at an altitude of 6,900 metres on the mountain for the past five days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) A Pakistan Army helicopter on Wednesday rescued three stranded mountaineers including a Pakistani from the Rakaposhi Mountain.

Helicopters to rescue the climbers had arrived in Hunza Sunday and started a rescue operation to bring them back.

Wajidullah Nagri, a Pakistani climber, accompanied by two Czech Republic mountaineers had been stuck at an altitude of 6,900 metres on the mountain for the past five days.

Deputy Commissioner Nagar Zulqarnain Khan took to Twitter and confirmed all three mountaineers were rescued by the army.

He said that the mountaineers had been shifted to Gilgit and thanked the Pakistan Army for saving the lives of the stranded mountaineers.

After 72 hours, K2 search for missing mountaineers continues as weather gets harsher

