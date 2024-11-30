Pakistan Army helps save lives in N Waziristan road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Jawans of Pakistan Army in North Waziristan provided much needed and swift assistance to the victims of a road mishap near Saidgai and besides providing intime medical cover to the injured, shifted them to hospital.

According to the local administration on Saturday, a passenger coach skidded off the road near the Saidgai area and plunged into a deep ditch, claiming a life and leaving 10 others injured.

The Pakistan Army acted quickly after receiving news of the accident and dispatched its rescue teams, and paramedics to support the local Rescue 1122 in relief and rescue operation.

The Army led a successful operation at the scene of the mishap and retrieved the injured passengers from the ditch. The army paramedical staff provided urgent medical aid to the injured on the spot to stabilize them before transferring them to DHQ Hospital in Bannu for further treatment.

The timely intervention by the Pakistan Army saved precious lives of the injured. Local residents appreciated their quick and effective response, expressing their deep gratitude for the rescue and medical assistance provided during this difficult time.