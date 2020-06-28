Pakistan Army hits 9th Indian spying quadcopter along LOC: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Sunday said Pakistan Army troops had shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Hot Spring Sector along the line of control (LOC).

In a tweet, he said the quadcopter had intruded 850 meters on Pakistan's side of the LOC . "This is the 9th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year," he added.