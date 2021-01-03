UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Hits Second Indian Quadcopter Spying Along LoC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan Army hits second Indian quadcopter spying along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along the line of control (LoC).

The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan's side of the LoC, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

He added that earlier, on January 1,2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along the LoC.

