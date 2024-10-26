Open Menu

Pakistan Army Hosts All KP Football Championship In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan army hosts all KP football championship in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army successfully organized the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Championship aimed at empowering the youth through sports.

The event saw participation from 72 teams across the province, showcasing the talent and passion of local athletes.

In an exciting final match, Swat Football Club triumphed over Bannu Football Club, capturing the championship title.

The competition aimed to encourage youth engagement in extracurricular activities and promote sportsmanship.

Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, General Officer Commanding Kohat, graced the event as the chief guest, where he presented cash prizes and awards to outstanding players for their exceptional performances.

Local community leaders and youth expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Pakistan Army for facilitating such a significant event, highlighting its positive impact on the region's youth.

