Pakistan Army Hosts All KP Football Championship In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army successfully organized the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Championship aimed at empowering the youth through sports.
The event saw participation from 72 teams across the province, showcasing the talent and passion of local athletes.
In an exciting final match, Swat Football Club triumphed over Bannu Football Club, capturing the championship title.
The competition aimed to encourage youth engagement in extracurricular activities and promote sportsmanship.
Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, General Officer Commanding Kohat, graced the event as the chief guest, where he presented cash prizes and awards to outstanding players for their exceptional performances.
Local community leaders and youth expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Pakistan Army for facilitating such a significant event, highlighting its positive impact on the region's youth.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh congratulates Pakistan Cricket team12 minutes ago
-
AIG Investigations holds open court to address public grievances12 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan Ambassador meets RCCI body12 minutes ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi sworn in as CJP12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 108,300 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Rasm-e-Chehlum of former federal secretary ombudsman held32 minutes ago
-
Uzair Ghazali demands freedom on Oct 27, 1947, occupation anniversary32 minutes ago
-
'India fails to stifle Kashmiri resistance despite military might' : Zahid Safi says32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, martyred by criminal elements42 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's occupation a day of unrelenting despair, says Altaf Wani1 hour ago
-
IHC directs CDA to complete license renewal for TJ restaurant in 7 days1 hour ago
-
Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah martyred in firing of unknown assailants1 hour ago