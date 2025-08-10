Pakistan Army hosts Independence Day sports festival in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Army marked Independence Day celebrations with a vibrant Sports Day event featuring traditional competitions at a local stadium.

Military officials collaborated with Tank district administration to organize the festivities, which drew enthusiastic participation from across the region.

Nineteen teams comprising 76 skilled horse riders from Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Bhakkar and Layyah competed in javelin throwing and tent pegging tournaments. The event saw active involvement from local youth, with stands filled with cheering spectators.

A senior military officer presided over the closing ceremony, distributing trophies to top performers. The successful execution of the sports gala highlighted the enduring popularity of indigenous games in the area.

Participants and attendees lauded the army's role in facilitating the peaceful gathering, which combined patriotic spirit with cultural preservation. The event concluded with renewed pledges to promote healthy sporting activities among youth.