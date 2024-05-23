Pakistan Army Hosts Recreational Tour For North Waziristan Students
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Pakistan Army recently organised a five-day recreational tour of Islamabad and Lahore for students from North Waziristan's Tehsil Miran Shah and Ghulam Khan.
The tour aimed to provide students with an educational and cultural experience, exposing them to the rich history, art, literature, and religious heritage of the country, ptv reported.
During the tour, the students visited iconic landmarks such as the Pakistan Monument, Lok Virsa Museum, Army Museum, Minar-e-Pakistan, and the historic Badshahi Masjid. The tour culminated in a thrilling experience at the Wagah border ceremony, where students witnessed the flag-lowering ceremony between Pakistan and India.
The tour was designed to broaden the student's horizons and provide them with a unique learning experience outside of their regular classroom environment. The students were accompanied by their teachers and army personnel, who ensured their safety and well-being throughout the tour.
This initiative by the Pakistan Army is part of its efforts to promote education and cultural awareness among the youth of North Waziristan, which has been affected by conflict in recent years.
