Pakistan Army Hosts Skiing Festival In Malam Jabba
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) In a bid to promote tourism and adventure sports, the Pakistan Army has organized a vibrant skiing festival and snowboarding competitions in the picturesque region of Malam Jabba.
The event, which saw enthusiastic participation from tourists across the country, garnered praise for its impeccable organization and contribution to showcasing Pakistan's serene landscapes, a private news channel reported.
Amidst the snow-capped peaks of Malam Jabba, tourists indulged in thrilling skiing and snowboarding activities, reveling in the snowy weather and breathtaking scenery.
The festival not only provided an adrenaline rush for adventure seekers but also served as a platform for fostering camaraderie among participants.
Expressing their gratitude towards the Pakistan Army and the provincial government for orchestrating such a successful event, tourists hailed the initiative as a testament to Pakistan's peaceful ambiance and untapped potential for tourism.
The influx of visitors from various corners of the nation underscored the growing interest in exploring the natural wonders of Pakistan.
The resounding success of the skiing festival in Malam Jabba serves as a beacon of hope for the burgeoning tourism industry in Pakistan, promising exciting adventures and unforgettable experiences for travelers in the future.
