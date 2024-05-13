Pakistan Army Inaugurates Girls' School, Dispensary In Darra Musa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) In a significant milestone, the Pakistan Army has inaugurated a girls' school and a dispensary in Darra Musa, near Peshawar, as part of its efforts to promote education and healthcare in the region.
The school, which is a testament to the success of the Pakistan Army's "Ilm Tolo Da Para" initiative, aims to provide quality education to girls in the area, ptv reported.
In addition to the school, the Pakistan Army has also launched several skill development programs aimed at empowering youth and women in the area. These programs have already benefited a large number of individuals, who have acquired new skills and are now contributing to the local economy.
The newly inaugurated dispensary will provide basic health facilities to the people of the area, who previously had to travel long distances for medical care.
The dispensary is equipped with modern medical equipment and staffed by trained medical professionals.
Residents of the area have expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the inauguration of the girls' school and dispensary, which are expected to have a positive impact on the lives of the local population.
"This is a historic moment for our community," said a local resident. "We are grateful to the Pakistan Army for providing our girls with access to quality education and our people with basic health facilities. This will go a long way in improving our lives and empowering our youth."
The Pakistan Army's initiatives in Darra Musa are part of its broader efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.
By investing in education and healthcare, the army is helping to create a more prosperous and secure future for the people of Pakistan.
