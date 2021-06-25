UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Intends To Expand Bilateral Defence Cooperation With Germany: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan Army intends to expand bilateral defence cooperation with Germany: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Army would like to expand bilateral defence cooperation to benefit from German expertise in training and technological advancements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Army would like to expand bilateral defence cooperation to benefit from German expertise in training and technological advancements.

The Army Chief expressed these views during an official visit to Germany where he called on Chief of Defence German Army, General Eberhard Zorn, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

Director General for Security and Defence Policy at German Ministry of Defence Dr Detlef Waechter, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said it would have positive impact both on bilateral relationship between two countries as well as on regional security.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, mutual cooperation in defence & security domain and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The German dignitary also commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and security, the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism and bringing peace and stability in the region, especially Pakistan's role in the Afghan Peace Process.

Both sides pledged to further expand defence and security cooperation at all levels.

Earlier on arrival at Ministry of Defence, the COAS also laid wreath on the monument and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR German Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Germany Media All From

Recent Stories

US Launches 2 More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positi ..

2 minutes ago

Spaniard, two Ethiopian MSF workers killed in Ethi ..

2 minutes ago

Major business group calls for US to open to Europ ..

2 minutes ago

British police seize 'record' haul of cryptocurren ..

2 minutes ago

US Justice Department challenges Georgia voting ru ..

2 minutes ago

UN Syria envoy says cross-border access must stay ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.