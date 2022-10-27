UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Is Our Pride And ISI Is The Guarantor Of Country's Survival.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 06:59 PM

DGISI Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum is active in exemplifying the institution's reputation with professional skills, Anti-forces narrative is actually fueling the Indian and Israeli campaign. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 OCT, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, has said in a press release issued that a certain section in Pakistan is working day and night to lower the morale of the Pakistan Army.

He said that the chief of the Pakistan Army and the core team were pressured for unconstitutional measures but received a negative response for national security and upholding the mission. He said that the leadership and workers of Tehreek-e-Insaaf have started a social media trial against national institutions for refusing political support, which is a link of the fifth generation hybrid war against Pakistan.

Whenever Pakistan's economy and diplomatic success starts, the political party working on the immediate external lobby starts a series of sit-ins and protests.

In 2014, when the work on CPEC was going on rapidly and the visit of the Chinese President to Pakistan was scheduled, Tehreek-e-Insaf started a series of long marches and sit-ins in Islamabad to sabotage the visit, due to which immense diplomatic damage was caused.He said that now the Chinese President's visit to Islamabad is scheduled again, so this party is going to attack Islamabad.He further said that we need to recognize the enemies in our ranks who fool innocent people in the name of revolution and development and use them against the state and state institutions.

