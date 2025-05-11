Pakistan Army Is The Crown Of Our Heads: IPP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has expressed gratitude for success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and added that the Pakistani Army is the crown of our heads.
President IPP Lahore Malik Zaman Naseeb said that today, the Pakistani army has made the nation proud. Today, the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army. A large number of women participated in the stabilization of Pakistan.
A rally was organised to express solidarity with the Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistani Army. The rally was led by General Secretary IPP Punjab Shoaib Siddiqui. Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb, Punjab Women's Section President Taskin Khakwani, Rana Javed Iqbal, Malik Umair Wahid, Ali Malik, Imran Haroon Gul and other party leaders participated.
Rally was taken out from Istanbul Chowk to Faisal Chowk. Participants raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.
The rally of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party reached Charing Cross.
General Secretary IPP Punjab and MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, while speaking said that the success achieved by our Pakistan Army has silenced the whole world. The whole world is saluting Pakistan's courage today. Pakistan has given a clear message to the whole world by responding to India. The whole nation stands with the Pakistani Army. Today, we are all on one page.
