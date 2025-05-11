Open Menu

Pakistan Army Is The Crown Of Our Heads: IPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan Army is the crown of our heads: IPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has expressed gratitude for success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and added that the Pakistani Army is the crown of our heads.

President IPP Lahore Malik Zaman Naseeb said that today, the Pakistani army has made the nation proud. Today, the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army. A large number of women participated in the stabilization of Pakistan.

A rally was organised to express solidarity with the Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistani Army. The rally was led by General Secretary IPP Punjab Shoaib Siddiqui. Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb, Punjab Women's Section President Taskin Khakwani, Rana Javed Iqbal, Malik Umair Wahid, Ali Malik, Imran Haroon Gul and other party leaders participated.

Rally was taken out from Istanbul Chowk to Faisal Chowk. Participants raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.

The rally of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party reached Charing Cross.

General Secretary IPP Punjab and MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, while speaking said that the success achieved by our Pakistan Army has silenced the whole world. The whole world is saluting Pakistan's courage today. Pakistan has given a clear message to the whole world by responding to India. The whole nation stands with the Pakistani Army. Today, we are all on one page.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan