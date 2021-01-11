Pakistan Army is working to improve area security in Balochistan, says DG ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar has rejected that Paksitan Army does not need to interfere into politics and it should not be dragged into it, saying that it will not respond to baseless criticism and continue to sacrifice for the motherland.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar said that deployment of sepoys everywhere in Balochistan was not possible but they were working to improve the area security.

He said Pakistan army always sacrificed for the motherland.

“We are improving security of the area,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar, adding that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would visit Quetta.

Answering to a question about criticism on Pakistan from “certain quarters” in the country, Major General said Pakistan Army did not care about baseless criticism and it would continue to serve the country.

“Pakistan army will not respond to such baseless criticism. It will continue to sacrifice for the motherland. We are at our hands full. We are not worried and our morale is high and likewise the morale of martyred’s families is high,” said the DG ISPR.

When asked that Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to come along with his workers to GHQ, DG ISPR major general Babar Iftikhar said that they would offer tea and water to them if they came.

“We shall offer tea and water if Fazlur Rehman comes to the GHQ,” said the DG ISPR.

He also explained Pakistan army’s role during the last decade, terming it “a decade of many challenges and threats,”.

He said Pakistan Army effectively responded and countered all these challenges posed to the country.

“We’re investigating every aspect of all these things,” said the DG ISPR.

He stated that Daesh was in Afghanistan and was being supported by India and Pakistan Army was in contact with Afghan authorities.

“There are capacity issue at the part of Afghanistan when it comes to the security challenges to Pakistan from that soil,” said the DG, pointing out that they were fully aware of this “group” [Daes]. However, he said that Daes was not organized in Pakistan.

He also stated that Pakistan Army thwarted enemies’ efforts and successfully foiled their plans against Pakistan.

He mentioned dossier presented by Pakistan before the international community, exposing India.

“We have been through. Pakistan military and the nation have come a long way together,” he added.

Answering about US new leadership and new President, the DG ISPR said that he would not comment on it as it was the domain of foreign office. “Military to Military contact are going well between Pakistan and the US,” Babar Iftikhar said.

He stated that in Occupied Kashmir, there were gross violations of human rights.

